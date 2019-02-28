|
|
|
FISHER John Peacefully passed away
after a long illness at
Longueville Court Nursing Home on 12th February 2019, aged 87 years. Loving husband of Rosemary
for 62 years.
Devoted dad of Susan and Rachel, father-in-law of Dale, grandpop of Grace and Benjamin.
A Celebration of John's life will take place at Kingsgate Community Church on Friday 8th March at 1.00pm.
Bright colours to be worn please. Family flowers only. If desired, donations for the Stroke Association can be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church Veiw House,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT,
Tel: 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
