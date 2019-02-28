Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
75 High Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
(01733) 347474
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
13:00
Kingsgate Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Fisher

Notice Condolences

John Fisher Notice
FISHER John Peacefully passed away
after a long illness at
Longueville Court Nursing Home on 12th February 2019, aged 87 years. Loving husband of Rosemary
for 62 years.
Devoted dad of Susan and Rachel, father-in-law of Dale, grandpop of Grace and Benjamin.
A Celebration of John's life will take place at Kingsgate Community Church on Friday 8th March at 1.00pm.
Bright colours to be worn please. Family flowers only. If desired, donations for the Stroke Association can be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church Veiw House,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT,
Tel: 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.