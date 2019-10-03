Home

D'ARCY John Ray Formerly of city centre family jewellers J W D'Arcy and a local magistrate, passed away peacefully on 20th September 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital after a short illness
aged 92 years.
Loving husband to Beryl, adored Dad of Claire, Mark and Andrew and a treasured grandad and great grandad. Ray will be sadly missed by his
family and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11.15am on Wednesday 9th October at
All Souls R.C. Church, Geneva Street, Peterborough, followed by committal at Peterborough Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Prostate Cancer UK may be given at the funeral service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors, 31, Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
