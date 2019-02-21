Home

Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
John Cooper

Notice Condolences

John Cooper Notice
COOPER John Robert Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by all his family on
11th February 2019 aged 74 years. Much loved husband of Elaine; dad to Wendy, Helen, Lucy & Robert; and grandpa to Josh, Charlie, Kieran, Dominic, Sam, Lily, Daisy & Olivia.
He will be sadly and greatly missed
by all his family, and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 5th March 2019 at 2.00 p.m. at St Botolph's Church, Helpston followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie and St Barnabas Hospice at Home, may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services,
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
