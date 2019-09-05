Resources More Obituaries for John Christopher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Christopher

1924 - 2019 Notice Condolences Christopher John Anthony (Tony) With great sadness the family have announced his death on Sunday 18th August, 2019

at Braeburn Lodge,

Deeping St James, Lincs, aged 95.



Husband of Pamela Evelyn (dec'd)

and father of Richard (dec'd),

Geoffrey and Sheila,

Grandpa to Oliver and Lawrence.



He was born in 1924 in Grantham,

a son of John William and Dorothy Christopher and with his parents moved about the country.

He was evacuated in 1939 with his school, Sir George Manoux Grammar School, Walthamstow, East London.

He started work in 1940 in Chingford, North East London, just in time for the start of the "Blitz" working for the

Air Ministry in Whitehall. In 1941, after passing Civil Service exams, he started work with the London County Council in the Housing and Valuation Department.

In the evenings, he volunteered

to be a message boy in the ARP

where he had many experiences.



Reaching the age of 18 he volunteered to join the RAF as aircrew. In 1943 he trained as a pilot and staff navigator

in Wonderboom Airfield,

near Pretoria, South Africa.

He remained in South Africa for most of the war as a navigation and flying instructor.

He left the RAF in 1947 and studied for a degree in Estate Management.

He joined the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and in 1952 left the London County Council and joined the Valuation Office of the Inland Revenue in London. He later served in Oxford and Preston, took charge of the Lincoln Office as District Valuer,

one more move to Darlington and then became Assistant Chief Valuer

in London.



He ended his career in London as

Chief Valuer for England and Wales.

At one time he was a member of the General Council and the General Practice Divisional Council and was appointed to the Board of

the Inland Revenue.

He retired from

The Valuation Office in 1984.



He was awarded the honour of Companion of the Order of the Bath which he received from

Her Majesty the Queen

on 11th June 1983.

In retirement he moved to Peterborough to be nearer to family where he played much badminton, bowls and especially golf.

He was an active member of the local Probus Organisation.



He continued his associations with

The Valuation Office, The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and the BSc Estate Management Club for many years being especially involved with dinners, lunches and golf.

He only gave up driving and golf at the age of 90.

Finally, after a gradual decline in health due mainly to Alzheimer's disease he passed away in August 2019. Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019