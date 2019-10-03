|
|
|
CHAPMAN John Albert Passed away suddenly at home on the 26th September 2019, aged 80 years.
Loving husband of Doris, a dearest father to Colin and Karin, a caring father-in law and brother and a proud grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 14th October 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for
The British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough PE1 2RX.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019