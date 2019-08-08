Home

Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
14:00
St Mary's Church
Whittlesey
John Boome Notice
Boome John
('Dan') Suddenly passed away at home on
27th July 2019, aged 68 years.
Beloved husband of Jane.
Much loved dad of Daniel and Verity. Devoted son of Joan. Dear grandpa, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle who will be sadly missed by his family, friends and the girls and clients of Boome Hair and Beauty.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 14th August, 2.00 pm at
St Mary's Church, Whittlesey.
Family flowers only but donations
for the Air Ambulance may be given
at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
