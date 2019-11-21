|
|
|
BEETON John Robert
(Dr Bob) Departed from this mortal coil
to the Grand Lodge in the sky, surrounded by love,
on 24th September 2019.
Bob's passing will leave a void
in many lives, he was universally
loved by all who met him.
He had a charmed life, was a brilliant doctor and had a huge impact on the
community throughout his life.
He was passionate about his family, golf, cricket, football and Freemasonry and gathered so many treasured friends along the way.
Rest in Peace you wonderful man.
A Memorial Service will be held at Peterborough Cathedral on Wednesday 27th November at 2.30pm.
Donations in memory of Dr Bob for 'Cancer Research UK Cambridge'
may be given at the service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019