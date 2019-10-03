|
|
|
BEETON John Robert
(Dr Bob) Departed from this mortal coil to the Grand Lodge in the sky surrounded by love on 24th September 2019.
Bob's passing will leave a void in
many lives, he was universally
loved by all who met him.
He had a charmed life, was a brilliant doctor and had a huge impact on the
community throughout his life.
He was passionate about his family, golf, cricket, football and Freemasonry and gathered so many treasured friends along the way.
Rest in Peace you wonderful man.
A Memorial Service will be held at
2.30pm on Wednesday 27th November at Peterborough Cathedral.
Donations in memory of Dr Bob for "Cancer Research UK Cambridge"
may be given at the service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019