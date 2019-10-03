Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Beeton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Beeton

Notice Condolences

John Beeton Notice
BEETON John Robert
(Dr Bob) Departed from this mortal coil to the Grand Lodge in the sky surrounded by love on 24th September 2019.
Bob's passing will leave a void in
many lives, he was universally
loved by all who met him.
He had a charmed life, was a brilliant doctor and had a huge impact on the
community throughout his life.
He was passionate about his family, golf, cricket, football and Freemasonry and gathered so many treasured friends along the way.
Rest in Peace you wonderful man.
A Memorial Service will be held at
2.30pm on Wednesday 27th November at Peterborough Cathedral.
Donations in memory of Dr Bob for "Cancer Research UK Cambridge"
may be given at the service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.