O'HALLORAN John Michael Aged 81 years. Passed away at home on the 12th June 2019.
Loving husband, father and grandfather.
Will be greatly missed by all of
his family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 1st July 2019 at 2.00pm. Colourful attire please by request of the family. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of John for Bloodwise.org.uk
may be made at the service.
Enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 20, 2019
