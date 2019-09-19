|
|
|
Holman Joan Passed away peacefully on 11th September 2019 at
The Tudors Care Home,
aged 99.
Now lovingly reunited
with her late husband Charlie.
Cherished mum, mother-in-law, nan, great nan and great great nan.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 30th September 2019 at
St Mary's Church, Farcet at 2:30pm followed by the committal at Peterborough Crematorium at 3:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be made at the service to The Tudors Care Home.
All enquires to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019