|
|
|
DOUGHTY (nee Keane)
Joan Passed away peacefully on
26th October 2019
at Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 73 years.
Beloved Wife to Allen,
a loving Mum and Sister
and a treasured Nanny.
Joan will be sadly missed by her
family and many friends.
Funeral service to be held at 11.00am on Thursday 14th November
at St Peter & All Souls R.C. Church, Geneva Street, Peterborough,
followed by committal
at Peterborough Crematorium
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
for Ectodermal Dysplasia Society
or SENSE may be given at
the funeral service
or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31, Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019