|
|
|
DICKENS Joan May-Belle
(née Brudenell) Formerly school cook at
Sawtry Senior School and
Post Lady of Sawtry Post Office.
Sadly passed away at
Peterborough City Hospital on
3rd June 2019, aged 80 years,
after a long illness bravely borne. Loving wife of Gerald.
Sister of Vicky, Margarette and Ethel. Sister-in-law of Pete.
Loving aunty of Wayne, Roy, Betty and Steven. Loving great aunty of Dylan, Connor, Jason, Kelvin
and the late Darrell.
Joan was a very brave,
kind and caring lady who will be
very sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 20th June, 10:30am at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but if
desired donations for
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be given at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House,
75 High Street,
Peterborough
PE2 8DT
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 13, 2019
