Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Clements

Notice

Joan Clements Notice
Clements Joan Frances Tony, Amelia, Michael, Lance and James would like to thank all who attended Joan's funeral services at Eye Church
and the Crematorium on
Friday 22nd November and
for the cards and messages of sympathy and comfort they gave.
Thank you to all at Eye Funeralcare
and the Rev'd Colin Hurst and the
Eye Women's Institute for the excellent services they provided and to all who made a donation in Joan's memory.
A total of £350 was raised and
passed to the British Blood
Transfusion Society.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -