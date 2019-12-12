|
Clements Joan Frances Tony, Amelia, Michael, Lance and James would like to thank all who attended Joan's funeral services at Eye Church
and the Crematorium on
Friday 22nd November and
for the cards and messages of sympathy and comfort they gave.
Thank you to all at Eye Funeralcare
and the Rev'd Colin Hurst and the
Eye Women's Institute for the excellent services they provided and to all who made a donation in Joan's memory.
A total of £350 was raised and
passed to the British Blood
Transfusion Society.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019