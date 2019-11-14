|
|
|
Clements (née Foster)
Joan Frances Passed away peacefully on 25th October 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 81 years.
Beloved Wife of Anthony (Tony),
a loving Mum to Amelia, Mother in-law to Michael,a treasured Nanny to Lance and Auntie to James .
Joan will be missed by
her family and many friends .
Funeral service to be held at
St Matthew's Church, Eye, Peterborough at 2pm on
Friday 22nd November.
Followed by Cremation at Peterborough Crematorium at 3pm.
Floral tributes from family.
Donations, if desired, for The British Blood Transfusion Society may be given at funeral services. Forever thankful for the wonderful care received from all staff at Peterborough City Hospital.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019