Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
13:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Jim Harris Notice
HARRIS Jim Passed away peacefully
at the Elms Care Home,
Whittlesey on 8th November 2019,
aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of the late Beryl.
Loving father of Pat and Sue.
Also a much loved grandfather
and great grandfather.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 28th November, 1:00pm
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Floral tributes welcome or donations,
if preferred, may be made to the
British Heart Foundation at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
