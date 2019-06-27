|
|
|
Forsyth Jim Of Crowland, passed away suddenly on Sunday
16th June, aged 68 years.
Beloved husband of Tracey,
loving father of Liam and Alex.
Funeral Service at Crowland Abbey
on Friday 5th July 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance may be left at the Service.
Enquiries to A Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, Peterborough, PE6 0EE (01733 211968).
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 27, 2019
Read More