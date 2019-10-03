Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
09:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jill Handsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill Handsley

Notice Condolences

Jill Handsley Notice
HANDSLEY Jill
(nee Mackman) Passed away at Peterborough
City Hospital on 22nd September
2019, aged 87 years.
Wife of the late John William Handsley 'Bill' and mother of Chris. Jill will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 9th October, 9.30am
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only, but if desired donations for Age UK may be given at the service, or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.