|
|
|
HANDSLEY Jill
(nee Mackman) Passed away at Peterborough
City Hospital on 22nd September
2019, aged 87 years.
Wife of the late John William Handsley 'Bill' and mother of Chris. Jill will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 9th October, 9.30am
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only, but if desired donations for Age UK may be given at the service, or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019