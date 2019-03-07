|
|
|
Hamey Jessie May Passed away peacefully on
22nd February 2019 aged 87 years. Beloved wife to Terence George,
father to Graham and Carol-Ann, mother-in-law to Jane and Martyn,
nan to Howard, Emily, Stephanie and Matthew. Nan pops to Harrison.
The funeral service will take place at
All Saints Church, Paston on Friday
15th March at 10:30am, followed by a committal at Peterborough Crematorium
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service to Air Ambulance and Macmillan Peterborough.
All further enquires to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare,
1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
