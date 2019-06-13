|
FOSTER Jennifer
Passed away peacefully at
Peterborough City Hospital
on 31st May 2019,
aged 72.
Loving Wife to Graham,
Mum to Michael,
Amazing Nannie to Chloe and Isobel.
Dear friend to many.
The Funeral Service
will take place at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Monday 17th June at 1pm.
Flowers may be sent to the
Chapel of Rest
at Co-Operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough.
Donations in lieu to
British Red Cross.
All enquiries to
Co-Operative Funeralcare
01733 565415
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 13, 2019
