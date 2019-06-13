Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
13:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Foster

Notice Condolences

Jennifer Foster Notice
FOSTER Jennifer
Passed away peacefully at
Peterborough City Hospital
on 31st May 2019,
aged 72.

Loving Wife to Graham,
Mum to Michael,
Amazing Nannie to Chloe and Isobel.
Dear friend to many.

The Funeral Service
will take place at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Monday 17th June at 1pm.

Flowers may be sent to the
Chapel of Rest
at Co-Operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough.
Donations in lieu to
British Red Cross.

All enquiries to
Co-Operative Funeralcare
01733 565415
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.