Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Jennifer Farren

Jennifer Farren Notice
FARREN Jennifer (Jennie) Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital,
after a short illness,
on 4th August 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of John. Loving mother
to Colin and Kieron and grandmother to Jackson and Devon.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 28th August 2019,
12:00 noon at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired in lieu of
flowers, may be made to Pancreatic
Cancer UK at the service or sent
to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019
