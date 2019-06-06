|
|
|
MACKMAN Jean Margaret Passed peacefully away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday 30th May, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife to the late Jack Mackman. Much loved mother to Susan, Diane and Gary. Mother in law to Philip, Kevin and Christine. A loving nanny to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The service will be held at
St John the Baptist, Church of England, Stanground on Thursday 13th June at 14.30 followed by a committal
at Fletton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service to Dementia UK.
All further enquires to Central England Co-operative Funeral Care, Peterborough Road, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2019
Read More