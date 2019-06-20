|
|
|
TANSLEY Janet Mary Passed away peacefully at Olive Mede Care Home on Friday 7th June 2019
aged 82 years. Cherished wife of Colin. Loving mum of Alison and Claire. Beloved sister of Kelvin and
the late Barbara and Michael.
Special Mother-in-law of Andy and Gary. Loving nan of Natalie, Robert, Lewis and Becky and loving great nan.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 11am. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if desired maybe made at the service to Alzheimer's Society and Dementia UK in memory of Janet. All further enquiries to M J Claypole Funeral Directors, 37 Main Street, Yaxley, Peterborough, PE7 3LZ,
Tel:- 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 20, 2019
