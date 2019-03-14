Home

Smiths Funeral Directors
75 High Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
(01733) 347474
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
14:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Janet Robey Notice
ROBEY Janet Peacefully passed away at
Kimberley Care Home, Long Sutton on 1st March 2019
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim.
Much loved mum of the late Steve, mother-in-law of Jan, a dear
grandmother of Matthew, Nicky, Jenna and great grandmother of Ted,
Lorna and Anne.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 5th April, 2.00 pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but if
desired donations for
British Heart Foundation may be given at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
