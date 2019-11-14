Home

Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:15
All Saints Church
Paston
Janet Calton Notice
Calton Janet Unexpectedly but peacefully passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on 30th October 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gerry.
Much loved mum of Diane and Richard and a loving mother-in-law of Melanie. Proud loving nana of Tom, Rob and great granny of Saylor.
The funeral service will take
place on Friday 22nd November, 11.15a.m. at All Saints Church, Paston. Flowers welcome, or donations for
the Church may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019
