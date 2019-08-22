|
Porter James Scott Passed away peacefully on
Friday 9th August 2019, aged 92 years.
Devoted husband of Elizabeth,
loving father of Stuart, devoted brother of Don. Father in law of Rosy, loving granddad of James and Matthew. Also great grandfather of William and Hugo.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 10:30am.
All further enquiries to
R J Scholes (Deeping St James),
4 Horse Gate, Deeping St James,
Peterborough, PE6 8EN.
Tel:- 01778 380659.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019