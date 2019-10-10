|
HICKS James Maurice Passed away at
Peterborough City Hospital
on the 28th September 2019,
aged 92 years.
Devoted husband of Marilyn,
loving dad of Simon,
special brother & brother in law.
The funeral service will be held on the 15th October 2019 at
All Saints Church, Park Road, PE1 2UL at 10am, followed by a burial at Eastfield Cemetery at 11.30am. Flowers may be sent to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough
PE1 2RX, donations may be made at the service to The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019