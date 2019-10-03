|
|
|
HICKS James Morris Passed away at
Peterborough City Hospital
on the 28th September 2019
aged 92 years.
Devoted husband of Marilyn,
loving dad of Simon, special
brother & brother in law.
The funeral service will be held
at All Saints Church, Park Road,
PE1 2UL at 10am followed by
a burial at Eastfield Cemetery at 11.30am. Flowers may be sent to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough
PE1 2RX, donations may be made
at the service to The British
Heart Foundation.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019