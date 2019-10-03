Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
James Hicks Notice
HICKS James Morris Passed away at
Peterborough City Hospital
on the 28th September 2019
aged 92 years.
Devoted husband of Marilyn,
loving dad of Simon, special
brother & brother in law.
The funeral service will be held
at All Saints Church, Park Road,
PE1 2UL at 10am followed by
a burial at Eastfield Cemetery at 11.30am. Flowers may be sent to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough
PE1 2RX, donations may be made
at the service to The British
Heart Foundation.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
