Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Jacqueline Rice Notice
RICE Jacqueline
Known as Jackie Passed away peacefully on
1st August 2019
aged 80 years.
Devoted wife of the late
John Rice (Bev).
Loving mother of Peter, Sally, Tony, Ruth, Chris, Debbie, David and Rachel. Dearest Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 23rd August at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations if desired may be made at the service for Sue Ryder.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeral Care,
1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE46LQ.
Tel: 01733 225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019
