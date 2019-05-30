Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Perks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Perks

Notice Condolences

Jacqueline Perks Notice
PERKS Jacqueline Passed peacefully away on Saturday 25th May 2019, aged 72 years.
A loving and special daughter to Doreen. Devoted wife to the late Michael. Dearest mother to Sharon and Graham. Sister to Kathleen and mother in law to Adrian and Kim. Grandma to Lauren and Ellen.
The funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 5th June 2019 at 13.30. Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest at Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service for Friary Court.
All further enquire to Central England Co-operative Funeral Care, Peterborough Road, Stanground,
PE2 8RB, Tel 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.