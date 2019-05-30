|
|
|
PERKS Jacqueline Passed peacefully away on Saturday 25th May 2019, aged 72 years.
A loving and special daughter to Doreen. Devoted wife to the late Michael. Dearest mother to Sharon and Graham. Sister to Kathleen and mother in law to Adrian and Kim. Grandma to Lauren and Ellen.
The funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 5th June 2019 at 13.30. Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest at Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service for Friary Court.
All further enquire to Central England Co-operative Funeral Care, Peterborough Road, Stanground,
PE2 8RB, Tel 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 30, 2019
Read More