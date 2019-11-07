|
|
|
CHEETHAM Jacqueline Ann Sadly passed away peacefully at Peterborough Hospital on
Friday 25th October 2019.
A very special and much loved Soulmate to Barry, loving Wife of the late David, adoring Mother to Ashley and Nicola, loving Nana to Charlotte and Hannah and Great Nana to
Matilda Mae. A lovely, gracious lady.
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Church of St Kyneburgha, Castor, Peterborough, PE5 7AY on Monday
18th November 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by Cremation at Peterborough Crematorium. Immediate family flowers only please. Dress code: Bright colours. Donations, if desired, may be made at the service, to VersusArthritis. Enquiries to
Central England Co-Operative Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough
PE1 2RX. Tel. 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019