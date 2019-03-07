Home

Swearers Funeral Directors
Blenheim Road
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE26 1AL
01487 812239
Ivy Fordham

Ivy Fordham Notice
Fordham Ivy From Peterborough, passed away peacefully at home,
on Saturday 9th of February 2019, aged 88 years.

A much loved wife to Sid,
a very special mum to Jeanette,
Lorraine and Estelle, a loving nan and great nan to Giuseppe, Julian, Oriela,
Katy, Sam, Joe, Hollie, Morgan, Frank, Lola and Isabella

The funeral service will be on Wednesday 13th of March 2019,
at Peterborough City Crematorium
at 11:30 am.
All flowers welcome.

For any further information
please contact
Swearers Funeral Service,
Ramsey PE26 1AL
Tel 01487 812239
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
