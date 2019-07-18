Home

Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:30
Fenland Crematorium
RANDALL Ivor James Passed away peacefully at home on
7th July 2019, aged 86 years.
Much loved Husband of Marina,
Father of Colin, Cheryl and Andrew and devoted Grandad and Great-Grandad. Beloved Brother and Uncle.
Funeral service to be held at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 29th July at 11.30 am. No black ties. Donations may be made at the service for the Cardiac Ward at Peterborough City Hospital. Enquiries to H.E.Bull & Son Funeral Directors, Tel:01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 18, 2019
