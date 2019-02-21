Home

John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd
31 Dogsthorpe Road
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 3AD
01733 561128
Isabella Maynard

Isabella Maynard Notice
MAYNARD Isabella Douglas Passed away peacefully on 18th February 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 93 years.
A much loved mother to Sheila, Terry and Phyllis and special Auntie to Catherine. Sincere thanks to all
staff on A4 ward for their dedication and kindness.
Funeral service to be held at 3.00pm
on Thursday 7th March at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, for NWAFT Peterborough & Stamford Hospitals Charitable Funds (A4 Ward) may be given at the service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors, 31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
