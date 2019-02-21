|
|
|
SHEARING Irene
'Rene' Passed away on 27th January 2019 at Longueville Court Care Home,
aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late William.
Rene will be sadly missed
by all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 1st March, 11:00 am at
Holy Trinity Church, Orton Longueville. Family flowers only.
Donations for RSPB may be made at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
