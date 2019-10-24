Home

LEE Irene
(née Mills) Passed away peacefully on
15th October 2019 aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Derek.
Much loved mum of Stephen and Kim. Dear nan and great nanna
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 28th October, 3.30 pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Donations in memory for Dementia UK, may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019
