Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Irene Lambert

Irene Lambert Notice
LAMBERT Irene Passed away unexpectedly on
26th May 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of Ken and
much loved mother to Kenneth.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 20th June, 11:30am at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request, donations may be made at the service for Cardiac and Coronary Care Unit
at Peterborough City Hospital.
Any enquiries to Central England
Co-operative, Unit 4 Orton Gate Centre, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough PE2 5TD Telephone 01733 370059
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 13, 2019
