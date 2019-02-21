|
FRISBY Irene Margaret (née Hillyard) Passed away peacefully at
Peterborough City Hospital on 13th February 2019,
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Sydney John, loving mother to Christopher,
Deirdre and the late Jennifer,
loving grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Irene will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium
on Thursday 28th February at 2.30pm. Family flowers only,
donations, if desired, for
Alzheimer's Research UK or
Great Ormond Street Hospital
may be given at the service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
