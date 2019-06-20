|
RIPLEY Ian Passed away peacefully on Monday 3rd June 2019,
aged 67, at Peterborough City Hospital with his family beside him.
Treasured husband of Sam,
devoted father of Paul, Sarah and Andrew, proud grandad of Matthew, Madison, Jamie and Isobel.
Loving son, nephew, brother,
brother-in-law and friend to many.
The funeral service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 1st July at 1pm.
No flowers by request please.
Donations will be gratefully received at the service to Ward A8 and the Renal Unit at Peterborough City Hospital.
For any further enquiries please contact MJ Claypole,
37 Main Street, Yaxley, PE7 3LZ.
Tel:- 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 20, 2019
