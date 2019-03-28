|
|
|
McMANUS
Hugh Passed away on
Sunday 24th March 2019, aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of the late Brenda.
Much loved dad of Denise, John and Adrian and a loving granddad and great granddad,
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 10th April 2019 at
St Luke's Roman Catholic Church, Orton Malborne at 12 midday.
Flowers may be sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough PE2 8DT. Telephone: 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
