Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterborough Funeral Services Ltd t/a Smiths Funeral Directors (Fletton)
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:00
St Luke's Roman Catholic Church
Orton Malborne
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh McManus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh McManus

Notice Condolences

Hugh McManus Notice
McMANUS
Hugh Passed away on
Sunday 24th March 2019, aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of the late Brenda.
Much loved dad of Denise, John and Adrian and a loving granddad and great granddad,
who will be sadly missed.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 10th April 2019 at
St Luke's Roman Catholic Church, Orton Malborne at 12 midday.

Flowers may be sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough PE2 8DT. Telephone: 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.