|
|
|
HALL Hubert
(John) Passed away peacefully on
29th November 2019 at The Queen
Elizabeth Hospital, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Betty, a loving dad
to Kevin, Andrew, Nick & Lorraine, also
a loving grandad and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 17th December 2019 at
Fenland Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please by request,
donations in lieu of flowers may be
made at the service for Macmillan
Nurses. Enquiries may be made to
H E Bull & Son, 61 Inhams Road, PE7 1TT
Tel: 01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019