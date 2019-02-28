|
LIGHTFOOT Hilda Violet Passed away peacefully at Ashlynn Grange on the 13th of February 2019, aged 94 years.
Devoted wife to the late Dick,
Special mum to Denise and Sandra, Beloved sister to Jean and
the late George and Stanley,
Mother in law to Malcolm and Paul, Nanna to Andrew & Adie,
Stuart & Claire, Alex & Jamie,
Great Nanna to Oliver, Isaac and Phoebe. The funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on the 11th March at 12:00pm. All welcome. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu may be made at the service to the Macular Society.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX,
Tel - 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
