BOOME Hilda Mary Aged 95 years.
Passed away peacefully
on the 13th October 2019.
Much loved mum of Harvey, Cheryl, Maxine, Stephen, Martin, Trevor,
and their families.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Matthew's Church, Eye on
Thursday 7th November 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by cremation
at Peterborough Crematorium.
No flowers please by request, donations if desired for Hospital at Home may be made at the service.
Enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough
PE1 2RX. Tel; 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019
