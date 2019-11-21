|
Tyrrell Hilary Peacefully passed away after a short illness at Peterborough City Hospital on 5th November 2019 aged 76 years. Beloved wife of Mike.
Dearly loved cousin, aunt and friend who will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 28th November, 11:30am at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only, but if desired donations for Hilary's favourite charities may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton, PE2 8DT. Telephone: 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019