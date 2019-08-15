|
|
|
BARRATT Helen
(formerly Smillie) Of Oundle,
sadly passed away on
Sunday 4th August 2019, aged 78 years. Her funeral service will be held at Bulwick Parish Church on
Friday 30th August 2019 at 2pm. Flowers welcome, or donations,
if desired, to the Air Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk
or sent directly to
E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Telephone 01572 823976
