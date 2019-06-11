Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
14:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Heather Wallis Notice
WALLIS Heather Mary
(née Leonard) Passed away peacefully on
1st June 2019 at Park Vista Care Home, aged 78 years.
Beloved partner of the
late Michael Nicholas,
a loving Mum and mother in law to Rebecca and Wayne,
and a treasured Nana to Erin.
Heather will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A service of celebration of Heather's life will be held at 2.30pm on
Tuesday 18th June at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations,
if desired, in memory of Heather for Alzheimer's Society
may be given at the service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 11, 2019
