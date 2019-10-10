|
|
|
WESTON Hazel Aged 73 years.
Passed away at home, peacefully in her sleep on
the 28th September 2019.
Devoted wife of Ronnie.
Adored mother of Rebecca.
Will be greatly missed by all
of her family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please by request, donations if desired for Parkinson's UK may be made at the service.
Enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019