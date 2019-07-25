|
HINKINS Hazel Ann Passed away suddenly on
Wednesday 17th July 2019,
aged 78 years.
Beloved Wife of Michael,
Mother of Susan, Andrew and Neil
and Mother in law of Nick, Grandmother of James, Douglas, Abigail, Charlotte, Jessica and Harry and Great Grandmother of Elsa.
The funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 5th August at 12 noon.
Flowers may be sent to
H.E.Bull & Son Funeral Directors,
61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TT
Tel: 01733 203573 or donations in lieu,
if desired, may be made at the service in Hazel's memory for MAGPAS.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 25, 2019