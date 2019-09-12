|
DAY Hazel Joan Peacefully on 30th August 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Reg,
loving mum to Charles, Janet, Ralph and the late Pat, treasured Nan
and Nannie Hazel.
She will be missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at 11.30am
on Friday 20th September at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be given at the service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019