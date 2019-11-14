Home

Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
13:00 - 17:00
St Kyneburgha Church
Castor
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00
St Kyneburgha Church
Haydn Smart Notice
The Rev. Canon
Haydn Smart Father Haydn passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his family on
3rd November 2019, aged 81 years.
Devoted husband of Vera and a
much loved dad of Libby, Chris and Katy and father-in-law of Jane.
Also a loving grandad of Bethany, Jacob, Victoria and Thomas.
Haydn will be dearly missed by all of his family and his many friends.
Haydn's closed coffin will be received into St Kyneburgha Church, Castor on
Friday 22nd November and there will be opportunity for friends to pay their respects between 1:00pm - 5:00pm.
The Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday 23rd November, 12noon
at St Kyneburgha Church followed
by a private family burial.
No flowers by request.
Donations may be made at the service, which will be shared between
Haydn's favourite charities.
Alternatively donations or enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough PE2 8DT. Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019
